Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 11th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 16,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,290 shares of company stock worth $279,909 in the last three months. 54.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

