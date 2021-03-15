Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $659,600.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, John Sakys sold 16 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $4,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.90. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.35 and a 200-day moving average of $272.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

