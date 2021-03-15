Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,849,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,809 shares of company stock worth $1,232,615. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.25 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

