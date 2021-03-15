Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,291,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

