Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $243.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $243.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

