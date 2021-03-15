Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

