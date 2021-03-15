Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 10,263 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

