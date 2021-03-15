Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,534 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $89.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

