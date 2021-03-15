Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 169 ($2.21).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MRO stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 178.20 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,769. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.