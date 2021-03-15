MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $483.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 19% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $630,981.37 and $483.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.87 or 0.00455819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00521841 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

