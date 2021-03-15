MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MEDNAX by 25.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MEDNAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $28.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

