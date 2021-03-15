MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

