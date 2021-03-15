Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MFST remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 27,854,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,013,977. Medifirst Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Medifirst Solutions alerts:

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.