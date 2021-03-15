Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MFST remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 27,854,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,013,977. Medifirst Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Medifirst Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.