MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $4.16 on Monday. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

