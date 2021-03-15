MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Trading 13.7% Higher

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price traded up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. 309,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 180,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $286.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.69.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.
MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.