Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of MEC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

