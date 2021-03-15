Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 46.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

