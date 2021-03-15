Mather Group LLC. Purchases 10,750 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $116,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.48. 39,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

