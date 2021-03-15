Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.48. The stock had a trading volume of 343,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $775.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

