Mather Group LLC. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,959,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194,318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

