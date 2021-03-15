Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.56% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 509.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

