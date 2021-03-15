Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.44.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

