Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Raised to GBX 740

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON:MSLH traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Monday, reaching GBX 682 ($8.91). 423,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 667.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.03. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.