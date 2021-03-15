Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 692.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $150.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

