Mark J. Yost Sells 70,421 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $44.67. 14,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,575. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

