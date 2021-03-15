Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.49. Approximately 1,504,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,256,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

