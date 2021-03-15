Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Sells $262,771.90 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MRO opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

