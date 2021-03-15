Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $924.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $924.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.98 million to $1.00 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

