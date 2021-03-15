Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Mark Jones Sells 161,423 Shares

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

LON:EMG traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 152.91 ($2.00). 2,401,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Man Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

