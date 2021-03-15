Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Boeing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

BA opened at $269.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.18. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $269.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

