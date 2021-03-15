Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 817,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.56% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIII traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 7,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. Forum Merger III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

