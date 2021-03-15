Magnetar Financial LLC Has $26.61 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1,674.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,232 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 49.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in AstraZeneca by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 257,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504,751. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

