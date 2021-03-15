Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,176 shares during the period. Acacia Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $116,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

