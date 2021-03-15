Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colfax by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

CFXA traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,725. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

