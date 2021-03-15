Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 8,913.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares during the quarter. Inphi comprises about 2.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.42% of Inphi worth $202,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inphi stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

