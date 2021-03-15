Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $834.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

