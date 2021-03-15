Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,791 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,164,402. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

