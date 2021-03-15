Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

