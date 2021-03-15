Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

