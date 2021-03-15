Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,996,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT opened at $99.53 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.