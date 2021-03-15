Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $369,000 Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.68 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.