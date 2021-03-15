Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $292,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $248.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

