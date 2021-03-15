Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $137.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

