Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $233.95 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $237.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

