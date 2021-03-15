LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

