Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 11th total of 413,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,225,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,060,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

