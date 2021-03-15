Lunes (LUNES) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,083.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Lunes has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $9,083.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

About Lunes

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

