Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.82.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.32. 873,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 56.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

