LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

