Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.61

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

